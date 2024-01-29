Security Financial Services INC. Grows Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Security Financial Services INC. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 134.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,415 shares during the quarter. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after acquiring an additional 539,472 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 31.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 38.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,511,000 after buying an additional 39,284 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $63.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,151,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,268. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $64.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.21.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

