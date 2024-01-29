Security Financial Services INC. Has $640,000 Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Security Financial Services INC. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 38.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,424 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $5,922,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Financial Partners boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. TrueWealth Financial Partners now owns 94,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,806,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 11,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $75.81. 381,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,442,668. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.90. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $70.43 and a one year high of $77.71.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.2249 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

