JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Security Financial Services INC.

Security Financial Services INC. trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 993 shares during the quarter. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 576,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,044,000 after purchasing an additional 176,446 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,267,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,639,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $300,000.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $56.78. The company had a trading volume of 58,351 shares. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.89.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BBIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed countries ex-North America index of large- and mid-cap equities that are selected and weighted by market cap. BBIN was launched on Dec 5, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.