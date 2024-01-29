Security Financial Services INC. Has $792,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Security Financial Services INC. cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,756 shares during the quarter. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 39,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,111,000 after buying an additional 9,535 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $174.47. 575,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,883,859. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.56 and a fifty-two week high of $175.32. The stock has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $170.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.03.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.