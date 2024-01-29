Security Financial Services INC. Grows Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Security Financial Services INC. increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the quarter. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 108.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 27,374 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 180,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,952,000 after purchasing an additional 34,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 78,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares during the period.

FIXD stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.99. 357,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 833,743. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $40.86 and a 52-week high of $46.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.12.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

