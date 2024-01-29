Security Financial Services INC. Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Security Financial Services INC. raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAE traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.39. The company had a trading volume of 522,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,202. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $21.54 and a 1-year high of $24.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.24.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

