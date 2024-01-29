Security Financial Services INC. Has $3.66 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Security Financial Services INC. reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF comprises about 1.0% of Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $3,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 8,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA OEF traded up $0.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $231.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,200. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $221.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.85. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $172.04 and a 1-year high of $232.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

