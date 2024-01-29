Security Financial Services INC. Has $1.85 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Security Financial Services INC. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,541 shares during the quarter. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 107,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 122,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. David Kennon Inc grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. David Kennon Inc now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 85,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 15,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.50. The company had a trading volume of 547,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,826,386. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $32.06 and a 12 month high of $36.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.