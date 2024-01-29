Security Financial Services INC. Has $4.71 Million Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Security Financial Services INC. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,040 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Security Financial Services INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGG stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $98.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,936,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,803,302. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $101.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.86 and a 200 day moving average of $96.08.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

