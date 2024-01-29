Streamr (DATA) Price Tops $0.0495 on Exchanges

Streamr (DATA) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. One Streamr token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0495 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Streamr has a total market cap of $49.67 million and approximately $4.53 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Streamr has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Streamr Token Profile

Streamr launched on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 1,067,823,352 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,003,693,853 tokens. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Streamr’s official website is streamr.network. Streamr’s official message board is streamr.network/blog.

Buying and Selling Streamr

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr (DATA) is a versatile cryptographic token within the Streamr ecosystem, not limited to mere cryptocurrency use. As an ERC-20 token on Ethereum, it enables payments for services, transaction execution, and network fees. It also serves as a bid mechanism for real-time data streams, vital in the Streamr data marketplace. Furthermore, the quantity of DATA tokens held reflects one’s influence and reputation in the community, promoting decentralized governance. Founded by Henri Pihkala, Risto Karjalainen, and Nikke Nylund. Streamr (DATA) fosters data exchange, encourages participation, and upholds network integrity.”

