abrdn plc Purchases 4,063 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

abrdn plc boosted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 347,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,063 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $54,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $27,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $159.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.68 and a 1-year high of $197.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $156.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.49.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 65.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.26.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

