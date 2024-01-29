Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target Cut to $245.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $250.00 to $245.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NSC. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. TD Cowen cut shares of Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $233.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.94.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 0.0 %

NSC stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $234.27. The stock had a trading volume of 315,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,293. The firm has a market cap of $52.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Norfolk Southern has a 12-month low of $183.09 and a 12-month high of $255.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $228.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.07.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 12.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Norfolk Southern

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,580 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,235,490 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $280,160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,259,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $420,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.