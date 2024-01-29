Atria Investments Inc Cuts Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Atria Investments Inc lowered its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,067 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $14,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UPS. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 499.8% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 11,965 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 5.5% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 12.7% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 38,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,076,000 after acquiring an additional 4,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 4.7% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS opened at $157.49 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $134.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.68 and a 52-week high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The company had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.26.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

