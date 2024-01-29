Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,054 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $21,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its position in Blackstone by 14.2% in the third quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 13,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone in the third quarter worth about $304,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 7.2% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 64,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,889,000 after buying an additional 4,309 shares during the period. Wealthstar Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter worth about $486,000. Finally, abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 8.6% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 352,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,743,000 after buying an additional 27,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Blackstone from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. HSBC started coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Blackstone from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.69.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $124.51 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.99. The stock has a market cap of $88.47 billion, a PE ratio of 68.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.80. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $76.19 and a one year high of $133.53.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.86%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

