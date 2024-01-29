Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stock Holdings Cut by First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,778 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises 3.6% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $15,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter worth about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,328,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $0.73 on Monday, reaching $201.07. The company had a trading volume of 522,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,729,560. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $200.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.82. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $210.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $132.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HON shares. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.90.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

