Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 212,277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,793 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up 2.0% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $52,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the third quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Danaher during the third quarter worth about $30,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 344.8% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Danaher during the second quarter worth about $32,000. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $232.27 on Monday. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $182.09 and a 52-week high of $242.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $226.43 and a 200 day moving average of $231.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $171.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.85.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.11%.

DHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.86.

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

