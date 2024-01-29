Addison Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU)

Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Free Report) by 17.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 396,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,713,000 after acquiring an additional 44,750 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 192,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,165,000 after buying an additional 78,366 shares during the last quarter. Envision Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $3,179,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 197.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 130,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after buying an additional 86,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 95,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 7,391 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $22.18. 8,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,007. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.16 and a 200 day moving average of $21.64. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $22.82.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were given a $0.0503 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 22nd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2030. BSMU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

