iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLOT. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17,845.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,189,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,606,000 after purchasing an additional 13,115,742 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 98,060.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,484,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,477,096 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 435.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 3,298,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681,989 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $488,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,322,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,989,000 after purchasing an additional 869,248 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of FLOT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.95. The company had a trading volume of 854,085 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.73.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.