Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Sold by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 35.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,468 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period.
Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.60. 607,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,224,005. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.67 and a fifty-two week high of $48.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.36.
The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.
