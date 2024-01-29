Addison Advisors LLC Has $1.03 Million Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Addison Advisors LLC cut its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 55,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,214,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,950,000. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fiserv stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $141.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,972,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The firm has a market cap of $88.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $122.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.11 and a 200 day moving average of $124.76.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

