Internet Computer Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $5.72 Billion (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 29th. Over the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded up 16.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Internet Computer token can now be purchased for $12.53 or 0.00029168 BTC on major exchanges. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion and approximately $109.36 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.94 or 0.00083660 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00022451 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00007008 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006298 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Internet Computer Token Profile

Internet Computer (CRYPTO:ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 513,903,253 tokens and its circulating supply is 456,487,106 tokens. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

