Atlas Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT)

Atlas Wealth LLC lowered its stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 542,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,995 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust comprises approximately 1.5% of Atlas Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Atlas Wealth LLC owned 0.50% of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust worth $7,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mathes Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,544,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 128,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 7,272 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,966,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 132,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 24,880 shares during the last quarter. 31.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 83,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.54 per share, with a total value of $1,208,971.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,381,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,480,365.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,190,121 shares of company stock valued at $32,435,527.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a $0.1275 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This is a boost from BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
