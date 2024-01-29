Atlas Wealth LLC Has $4.19 Million Position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG)

Atlas Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 402,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,408 shares during the quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund were worth $4,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 94,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter.

NBXG traded up 0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching 11.32. 90,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,758. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of 9.31 and a 1 year high of 11.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of 10.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 10.65.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

