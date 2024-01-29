DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF) Shares Purchased by Atlas Wealth LLC

Atlas Wealth LLC boosted its position in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Free Report) by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 325,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,117 shares during the quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC owned about 4.64% of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund worth $3,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 418,729 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after buying an additional 100,318 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $1,678,000. Almitas Capital LLC grew its holdings in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 140.5% in the 2nd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 62,493 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 36,504 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. 37.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DTF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.80. 3,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,194. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.29 and a 52-week high of $11.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.77 and its 200-day moving average is $10.79.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0325 per share. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

