SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Shares Bought by Security Financial Services INC.

Security Financial Services INC. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 331,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,794 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Security Financial Services INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $8,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,036,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,454,000 after purchasing an additional 11,698,737 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at $99,568,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 31,101,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271,164 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,870,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,797 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTL traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.91. The stock had a trading volume of 925,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,601,181. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $24.47 and a 1-year high of $31.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.42.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

