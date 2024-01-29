Atlas Wealth LLC Raises Position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ)

Atlas Wealth LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 313,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,067 shares during the quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust were worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 75.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,898,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,919 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 605.0% during the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 1,464,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,973,000 after buying an additional 1,256,691 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 118.4% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,336,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,491,000 after buying an additional 724,413 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 2,461.3% during the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 512,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,021,000 after buying an additional 492,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,567,000.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:BIGZ traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.59. 214,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,117. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.30. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 52 week low of $6.21 and a 52 week high of $8.35.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0447 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

In other BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 309,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.59 per share, for a total transaction of $2,039,796.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,232,461 shares in the company, valued at $212,411,917.99. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 7,926,338 shares of company stock worth $57,171,465.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

