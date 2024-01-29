Security Financial Services INC. Sells 44,844 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Security Financial Services INC. trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 44,844 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Technology ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Security Financial Services INC. owned 0.05% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $5,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 286.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

IYW stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $129.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,789. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $81.32 and a 12 month high of $131.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.08.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.