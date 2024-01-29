iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Stock Position Decreased by Security Financial Services INC.

Security Financial Services INC. trimmed its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,219 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF makes up about 2.1% of Security Financial Services INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $7,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 216.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,589,000 after acquiring an additional 6,116 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $811,000. Wright Fund Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 50.4% during the second quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC now owns 1,955,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,425,000 after purchasing an additional 655,183 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 27.8% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,955,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,884,000 after purchasing an additional 860,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

MBB stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $93.01. 666,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,444,280. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.86. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $85.28 and a 52 week high of $96.78.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.2757 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

