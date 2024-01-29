Nick Taylor Sells 120,000 Shares of Begbies Traynor Group plc (LON:BEG) Stock

Begbies Traynor Group plc (LON:BEG – Get Free Report) insider Nick Taylor sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.45), for a total value of £136,800 ($173,824.65).

LON:BEG traded down GBX 3.50 ($0.04) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 110 ($1.40). 234,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,978. The company has a market capitalization of £174.35 million, a P/E ratio of 5,675.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.27. Begbies Traynor Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 105.50 ($1.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 148 ($1.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 114.93 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 119.16.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th.

BEG has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 183 ($2.33) target price on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Insolvency and Advisory Services; and Property Advisory and Transactional Services. It offers business rescue and recovery services, including company administration, creditors' voluntary liquidation, company dissolution and strike off, company voluntary arrangement, compulsory liquidation, the Law of Property Act or fixed charge receiverships, members' voluntary liquidation, partnership liquidation, and personal insolvency services, as well as closure options for insolvent companies.

