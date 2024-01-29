Security Financial Services INC. Purchases 92,499 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Security Financial Services INC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 242,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,499 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Security Financial Services INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Security Financial Services INC. owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $11,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Warner Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 30,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 31,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

BATS EFV traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.59. 2,339,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.87. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.