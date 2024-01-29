B&I Capital AG Trims Stock Position in Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE)

B&I Capital AG trimmed its stake in shares of Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 366,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,650 shares during the period. Veris Residential comprises 2.2% of B&I Capital AG’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. B&I Capital AG owned approximately 0.40% of Veris Residential worth $6,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Veris Residential by 371.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Veris Residential by 53.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Veris Residential in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Veris Residential by 144.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Veris Residential by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VRE traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.77. 146,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 903,766. Veris Residential, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.06 and a 1-year high of $18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.11 and a 200-day moving average of $16.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Veris Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Veris Residential’s dividend payout ratio is -25.61%.

Separately, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Veris Residential from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th.

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

