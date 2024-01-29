B&I Capital AG Invests $3.01 Million in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

B&I Capital AG purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 50,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,010,000. Boston Properties comprises 1.1% of B&I Capital AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boston Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 39.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 170.4% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 103.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 394.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wedbush started coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Boston Properties from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Boston Properties from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Boston Properties from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

Boston Properties Price Performance

NYSE BXP traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $71.36. The company had a trading volume of 352,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,445. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.87. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.18 and a 52 week high of $79.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.12, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 318.70%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

Recommended Stories

