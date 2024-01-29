B&I Capital AG Invests $4.39 Million in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

B&I Capital AG purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 660,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,389,000. Hudson Pacific Properties accounts for 1.6% of B&I Capital AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HPP. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 183.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 5,626 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.87.

Hudson Pacific Properties Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE HPP traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,794,579. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $12.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $231.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.37 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 10.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Hudson Pacific Properties Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

