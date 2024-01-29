B&I Capital AG Increases Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

B&I Capital AG lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 441,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the quarter. National Storage Affiliates Trust accounts for approximately 5.1% of B&I Capital AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. B&I Capital AG owned 0.49% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $14,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,004,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $816,183,000 after acquiring an additional 179,504 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,844,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,029,000 after acquiring an additional 598,640 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 8.6% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,040,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,733,000 after acquiring an additional 321,228 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,638,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,608,000 after acquiring an additional 122,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 11.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,553,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,120,000 after acquiring an additional 163,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Monday, December 11th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.75.

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, insider Arlen Dale Nordhagen acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.92 per share, for a total transaction of $359,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,029,626 shares in the company, valued at $144,744,165.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 13.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NSA stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $38.70. The company had a trading volume of 86,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,352. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $27.86 and a one year high of $44.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.91 and its 200 day moving average is $34.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 205.51%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,119 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 73.0 million rentable square feet.

