B&I Capital AG Sells 19,720 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

B&I Capital AG cut its position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 224,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,720 shares during the period. Rexford Industrial Realty comprises about 4.0% of B&I Capital AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. B&I Capital AG’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $11,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,433,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,328,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,123 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,698,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,693,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,612 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,579,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $670,137,000 after acquiring an additional 46,811 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,023,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $657,556,000 after acquiring an additional 591,329 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,875,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $571,954,000 after acquiring an additional 354,577 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Performance

NYSE REXR traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,040. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.56 and a 12 month high of $66.71.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.