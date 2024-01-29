iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Stock Position Lessened by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp decreased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

IWR stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.39. 463,582 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,458,139. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.63. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $64.66 and a one year high of $78.37. The company has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

