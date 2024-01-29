B&I Capital AG Has $8.49 Million Stock Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

B&I Capital AG cut its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 482,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,300 shares during the period. Kimco Realty comprises approximately 3.1% of B&I Capital AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. B&I Capital AG owned approximately 0.08% of Kimco Realty worth $8,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KIM. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the first quarter worth $39,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 46.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KIM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Kimco Realty from $20.50 to $21.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.08.

Kimco Realty Stock Down 0.7 %

KIM stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.39. 1,222,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,208,979. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.31. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.49. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $16.34 and a fifty-two week high of $23.27.

About Kimco Realty

(Free Report)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.