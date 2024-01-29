SouthState Corp Increases Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $8,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 48.3% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $462.00 to $506.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $551.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $435.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.07.
Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 0.2 %
Parker-Hannifin stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $470.50. 197,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,636. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $451.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $418.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $60.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.50. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $300.86 and a one year high of $477.37.
Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.63. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.24 EPS for the current year.
Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.87%.
Parker-Hannifin Profile
Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.
