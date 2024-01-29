Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Shares Gap Down to $12.18

Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.18, but opened at $11.91. Orange shares last traded at $11.92, with a volume of 29,548 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Orange from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.72 to $13.65 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com lowered Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Orange from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.08.

Orange Stock Down 1.8 %

Orange Cuts Dividend

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.3205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORAN. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Orange in the third quarter worth about $40,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Orange by 162.2% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Orange by 2,553.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 5,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Orange by 65.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Orange in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

