PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Short Interest Update

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,550,000 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the December 31st total of 23,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PayPal by 2.0% during the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in PayPal by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on PYPL. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Susquehanna raised their price target on PayPal from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on PayPal from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down previously from $72.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.80.

PayPal Price Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.01. 5,590,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,930,592. The company has a market capitalization of $69.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PayPal has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $88.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.84.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

