SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Shares Gap Down to $7.33

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday. The stock had previously closed at $7.33, but opened at $7.13. SecureWorks shares last traded at $7.02, with a volume of 5,077 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on SecureWorks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

SecureWorks Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.52 and a 200-day moving average of $6.46.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.08. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 13.09% and a negative net margin of 30.04%. The company had revenue of $89.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.98 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at SecureWorks

In other SecureWorks news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon bought 6,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.34 per share, for a total transaction of $42,439.96. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 578,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,666,383.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 83.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SecureWorks

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in SecureWorks by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in SecureWorks during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in SecureWorks by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in SecureWorks by 1,998.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,775 shares during the last quarter. 10.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SecureWorks

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and adversarial services.

