Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Down to $8.34

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.34, but opened at $8.13. Valneva shares last traded at $8.13, with a volume of 643 shares trading hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Valneva in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

The stock has a market cap of $564.71 million, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.14.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $41.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.63 million. Valneva had a negative return on equity of 57.90% and a negative net margin of 51.19%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Valneva SE will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VALN. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Valneva in the first quarter worth about $858,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Valneva by 85.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 7,664 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Valneva in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 18.98% of the company’s stock.

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

