SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) Shares Gap Down to $50.65

SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at 50.65, but opened at 49.00. SharkNinja shares last traded at 50.22, with a volume of 432,562 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on SharkNinja in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SN

SharkNinja Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is 48.96.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported 0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.81 by 0.14. The company had revenue of 1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 1 billion. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

SharkNinja Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th.

Institutional Trading of SharkNinja

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SN. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SharkNinja by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 145,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,438,000 after purchasing an additional 12,360 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of SharkNinja in the 4th quarter worth $772,000. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SharkNinja in the 4th quarter worth $875,000. WT Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SharkNinja in the 4th quarter worth $3,275,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SharkNinja by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 4,380 shares during the period.

About SharkNinja

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, as well as other floorcare products; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters, and bakeware products; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, home environment products, and garment care products.

Featured Articles

