TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Shares Gap Down to $105.28

Shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) gapped down prior to trading on Monday. The stock had previously closed at $105.28, but opened at $101.49. TD SYNNEX shares last traded at $101.29, with a volume of 1,310,104 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SNX shares. UBS Group started coverage on TD SYNNEX in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded TD SYNNEX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

TD SYNNEX Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.74.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.57. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $14.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is presently 23.85%.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 2,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total value of $228,375,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,153,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,654,534,473.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Dennis Polk sold 6,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total value of $695,831.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 135,092 shares in the company, valued at $14,027,953.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 2,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total value of $228,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,153,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,654,534,473.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,283,655 shares of company stock worth $231,857,002. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in TD SYNNEX by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in TD SYNNEX by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in TD SYNNEX by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its position in TD SYNNEX by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

