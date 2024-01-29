WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Shares Gap Down to $45.12

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $45.12, but opened at $42.60. WillScot Mobile Mini shares last traded at $45.10, with a volume of 1,746,047 shares traded.

WSC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 20.34%. The business had revenue of $604.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. WillScot Mobile Mini’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.83 per share, with a total value of $179,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 43,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,598.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 13.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 192.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 12,557 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 220,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the first quarter worth approximately $633,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 119,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

