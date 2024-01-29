KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Shares Gap Up to $40.33

KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $40.33, but opened at $41.18. KB Financial Group shares last traded at $41.15, with a volume of 46,139 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

KB Financial Group Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The bank reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 8.29%. On average, research analysts expect that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KB Financial Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,959,952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,741,000 after buying an additional 1,313,605 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,434,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,619,000 after buying an additional 646,184 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 600,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,344,000 after buying an additional 278,345 shares during the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,278,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 263.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 301,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,989,000 after buying an additional 218,885 shares during the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance.

