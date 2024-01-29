Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Shares Gap Up to $292.16

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $292.16, but opened at $300.06. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. shares last traded at $292.89, with a volume of 13,912 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $274.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $228.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $267.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a $5.7115 dividend. This is a positive change from Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s previous annual dividend of $5.65. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.84%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 21.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 30.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 48.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 559 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 32.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

