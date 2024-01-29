Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) Shares Gap Down to $5.82

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.82, but opened at $4.90. Meta Materials shares last traded at $4.76, with a volume of 142,958 shares trading hands.

Meta Materials Trading Down 12.3 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average is $0.15. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Get Meta Materials alerts:

Meta Materials’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, February 5th. The 2-1 split was announced on Monday, February 5th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, February 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meta Materials

Meta Materials ( NASDAQ:MMAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Meta Materials had a negative net margin of 4,743.53% and a negative return on equity of 26.47%. The business had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Meta Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Meta Materials Inc, a smart materials and photonics company, develops, manufactures, and sells various functional materials and nanocomposites. The company products include metaAIR, a laser glare protection eyewear; NANOWEB, a transparent conductive film; holoOPTIX, a holographic optical element; glucoWISE, a non-invasive glucose measurement device; and metaSURFACE, which allows an enhancement in signal to noise ratio of up to 40 times for magnetic resonance imaging scans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.