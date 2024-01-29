Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) Shares Gap Down to $5.82

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMATGet Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.82, but opened at $4.90. Meta Materials shares last traded at $4.76, with a volume of 142,958 shares trading hands.

Meta Materials Trading Down 12.3 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average is $0.15. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Meta Materials’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, February 5th. The 2-1 split was announced on Monday, February 5th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, February 5th.

Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMATGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Meta Materials had a negative net margin of 4,743.53% and a negative return on equity of 26.47%. The business had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meta Materials

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Meta Materials Company Profile

Meta Materials Inc, a smart materials and photonics company, develops, manufactures, and sells various functional materials and nanocomposites. The company products include metaAIR, a laser glare protection eyewear; NANOWEB, a transparent conductive film; holoOPTIX, a holographic optical element; glucoWISE, a non-invasive glucose measurement device; and metaSURFACE, which allows an enhancement in signal to noise ratio of up to 40 times for magnetic resonance imaging scans.

