Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Shares Gap Up to $110.53

Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $110.53, but opened at $113.01. Chart Industries shares last traded at $113.74, with a volume of 179,981 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GTLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Chart Industries from $167.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $224.00 price objective on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.50.

Chart Industries Stock Up 5.9 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of -77.57, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.33). Chart Industries had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $897.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 117.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Chart Industries

In other Chart Industries news, Director Linda S. Harty purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $134.44 per share, for a total transaction of $67,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,756.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Linda S. Harty acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $134.44 per share, with a total value of $67,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,756.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew R. Cichocki purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $126.88 per share, with a total value of $50,752.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,337.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chart Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Chart Industries by 238.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 952,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,505,000 after purchasing an additional 671,103 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Chart Industries by 16.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,402,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $756,272,000 after purchasing an additional 609,148 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Chart Industries by 63.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,339,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,071,000 after purchasing an additional 517,951 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,444,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Chart Industries by 576.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 404,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,605,000 after purchasing an additional 344,662 shares during the period.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

See Also

