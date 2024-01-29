Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Shares Gap Up to $0.73

Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.73, but opened at $0.75. Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.75, with a volume of 79,887 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.70.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $7.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 118.47% and a negative net margin of 133.94%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 336,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 20,295 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 147,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 13,317 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $374,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 14.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

